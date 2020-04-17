This item is sold As-Described and cannot be returned unless it arrives in a condition different from how it was described or photographed. Items must be returned in original, as-shipped condition …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD GXL2200BP Cardioid Condenser Mic – Black Pearl Edition – Brand New Never Used - April 17, 2020
- CAD/JPY To Break Recent Lows As Short Positions Increase - April 16, 2020
- ‘He’s a rotter, a cad, a bandit and he IS guilty’: Chris Tarrant slams ‘Coughing Major’ Charles Ingram and says he has ‘beef’ with TV drama Quiz for casting doubt over his … - April 16, 2020