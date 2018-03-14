CAD/JPY bears are at it again

With the rate at which Canadian Dollars have been thrown overboard recently, you’d be forgiven for thinking they were on fire. The threat of a NAFTA fallout and Trump’s latest round of tariffs have been more than enough to keep the Loonie under …
