CAD/JPY Elliott Wave Analysis: Further Downside To End Wave 5

CAD/JPY Elliott Wave view suggests that the decline from 1.5.2018 high (91.58) is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Minor wave 3 of this impulsive move ended at 81.36 on 3.5.2018 and Minor wave 4 ended at 83.51 on 3.12.2018. While …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)