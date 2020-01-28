EUR/USD has erased almost entire gains seen in December and is fast closing on the psychological support at 1.10. The bid tone around the US dollar could strengthen on growing coronavirus fears and if …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD/JPY Elliott Wave View: Pullback Another Opportunity To Buy? [Video] - January 28, 2020
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Intraday sellers sneak in around monthly channel’s resistance-line - January 28, 2020
- CAD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears can target 61.8%, bulls look to prior trendline support - January 27, 2020