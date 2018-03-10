BoJ dovish tone weakens the Yen. Poloz, Governor of Bank of Canada speaks next Tuesday at 14.30 GMT. Mr. Kuroda from the Bank of Japan earlier on Friday said that the central bank “will patiently continue with current aggressive stimulus to achieve 2% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD/JPY gaining momentum amid BoJ dovish tone. - March 10, 2018
- USD/CAD – U.S. tariff announcement hits CAD on read-across to NAFTA talks - March 10, 2018
- CAD/CHF Finds the Proper Blend of Fuel and Clearance for Reversal - March 9, 2018