CAD/JPY gains have stalled following the break above 109.50 resistance. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook. Weekly price action formed a bearish ‘gravestone’ doji last week – which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD/JPY: More losses likely ahead – Scotiabank - October 5, 2023
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Approaches 1.3800 as oil corrects further and US Dollar rebounds - October 5, 2023
- Closing Bell: Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF CAD Hdg down on Tuesday (VSP) - October 5, 2023