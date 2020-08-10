The price of CAD/JPY is at a crossroads on the daily chart, sandwiched between weekly upside and monthly downside set-ups. The monthly outlook as the price testing a resistance st …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls and bears battle it out at daily structure - August 9, 2020
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Facing U.S. Tariff Wars - August 7, 2020
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – U.S. Dollar Continues Its Rebound - August 7, 2020