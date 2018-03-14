BoJ remains on track with aggressive easing. CAD weakness is overdone according to Scotiabank. CAD/JPY finds support at 82.00 in Asia. The CAD/JPY is trading at around 82.15 after finding support at the 82.00 handle. Tuesday saw the pair losing more than …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD/JPY short-term support at 82.00 handle post dovish BoJ - March 14, 2018
- USD/CAD dips to the downside as it backs away from 1.30. What’s next - March 14, 2018
- USD/CAD bullish momentum eases – Scotiabank - March 14, 2018