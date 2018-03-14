CAD/JPY: support at 0.7270 ahead of SNB rates on Thursday

Swiss National Bank interest rate decision is set on Thursday at 8.30GMT. Canadian ADP employment change is set on Thursday at 12.30 GMT. The CAD/JPY is trading at about 0.7295 virtually unchanged on the day after finding a low at 0.7270 about 24 hours ago.
