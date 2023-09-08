CAD/JPY rises 0.72% to 108.38 after Canadian jobs report beats expectations, adding 15K jobs and pushing the unemployment rate to 5.5%. Odds for a Bank of Canada rate hike by year-end jump to 44% from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD/JPY surges on strong Canadian jobs data, Bank of Canada hike speculation - September 8, 2023
- USD / CAD – September 2023: FX Outlook – Economic Outlook and Summary - September 8, 2023
- USD/CAD Dips on Solid Canadian Data but Broader Outlook Tied to US Inflation - September 8, 2023