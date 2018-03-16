it feels as though I’ve been writing this a lot lately: The Canadian dollar was the worst performer this week. Meanwhile, the yen was on top as the best performing major, narrowly outpacing the pound. It’s worth taking another look at the chart today.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD/JPY wraps up another brutal week. What’s next - March 16, 2018
- USD/CAD bullish near term, resistance seen at 1.3132 – Scotiabank - March 16, 2018
- USD/CAD keeps the upbeat tone below 1.3100 - March 16, 2018