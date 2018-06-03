CAD – Kudlow says Trudeau is overreacting to NAFTA dispute, its just a “family quarrel”

On Thursday Trump said it was moving ahead with tariffs on aluminum and steel imports from Canada, Mexico and the European Union (there had been 2 month exemption in place) Trudeau called the tariffs an affront to the longstanding security partnership …
