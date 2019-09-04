The US dollar index reached a two-year high yesterday, only to retrace and finish lower for the session following a surprise ISM manufacturing PMI figure that showed its first contraction in nearly …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD lags heavily ahead of BoC tonight, AUD manages to recover off the lows - September 4, 2019
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – 1.3345 on Target Ahead of BoC Rate Decision - September 4, 2019
- Manufacturing and Engineering Companies can now Protect CAD Files using SECUDE’s HALOCAD by Leveraging Microsoft AIP/MIP - September 4, 2019