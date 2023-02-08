Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said Current Account Deficit (CAD) is expected to moderate in second half of 2022-23 from 3.3 per cent of GDP in April-September mainly due to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD Likely To Moderate In H2 FY23 Due To Moderation In Imports, Says RBI Governor - February 8, 2023
- USD/CAD Forecast: Slams Into Resistance Against The CAD - February 8, 2023
- 2023, Engineering CAD Software Market Latest Research Report by 2029 - February 8, 2023