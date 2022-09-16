Although merchandise exports touched a record high of $121.2 billion in the April-June quarter, the ratings agency said that they are likely to slow down to $104.2 billion in the September quarter, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD likely widened to 36-qtr high in Q1: India Ratings - September 16, 2022
- USD/CAD Outlook: Poised to challenge ascending channel resistance, around 1.3300 mark - September 16, 2022
- CAD to come in at 9-year high in first quarter of FY23: Ind-Ra - September 16, 2022