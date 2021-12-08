As the software becomes more stable, the work of being a CAD manager has become less about CAD and more about process and technology than ever before. In the last few years, I’ve noticed a steady …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD Management is Less About CAD These Days - December 8, 2021
- USD/CAD refreshes multi-week low amid bullish oil prices, eyeing 1.2600 ahead of BoC - December 8, 2021
- Two trades to watch: USD/CAD, Gold - December 8, 2021