The Congress on Tuesday said the Economic Survey cautions about the challenge of the depreciating rupee persisting with the likelihood of further increases in policy rates by the US Fed.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD may continue to widen, put pressure on fiscal deficit: Congress - January 31, 2023
- Dental CAD CAM Milling Burs Market: 2023 Competitive Strategies to Boost Growth, Analysis of COVID-19 Impact and Product Outlook till 2028 - January 31, 2023
- The Economic Survey’s growth projections credible, but CAD a concern - January 31, 2023