With sentiment over a Jan 2018 BoC rate hike still mixed (markets are pricing in 40% odds), today’s Oct CPI report will be crucial, according to Viraj Patel, Foreign Exchange Strategist at ING. “Governor Poloz’s latest speech defended the BoC’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD: Neutral bias amid conflicting BoC, NAFTA and US tax sentiment – ING - November 17, 2017
- NZD/CAD 1H Chart: Kiwi Tests Medium-Term Pattern - November 17, 2017
- USD/CAD consolidates within a 3-day old trading range, Canadian CPI awaited - November 17, 2017