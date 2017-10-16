CAD Offered To Start Week As Net Longs At 5yr High. Cross Buying EURCAD And GBPCAD.

The broader USD starts the week mixed, but its been quiet trade so far as the markets digest political headlines from Europe, Fridays COT positioning data showing extended EUR, AUD and CAD longs, weekly technicals and the economic calendar for the week.
