This item is sold As-Described and cannot be returned unless it arrives in a condition different from how it was described or photographed. Items must be returned in original, as-shipped condition …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD PRO-7 Drum Microphone Kit (7-Piece) - October 18, 2019
- USD/CAD searches for direction around multi-month low, China data awaited - October 17, 2019
- REPEAT/Halo Labs Announces Closing of Second Tranche For Completion Of Aggregate CAD $4 Million Private Placement - October 17, 2019