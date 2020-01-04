CAD renders for the upcoming LG G9 have hit the web, and boy let me tell you, I thought 2020 could’ve been LG’s year to bounce back bigly. Sadly, at least in my mind, these renders tell a different …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD Renders Show LG G9 Still Has a Goddamn Notch - January 3, 2020
- CAD Software Market Production, Revenue And Status forecast 2019 to 2025 - January 3, 2020
- USD/CAD: Double Bottom sending the price towards the North - January 3, 2020