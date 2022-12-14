As a percentage of GDP, the previous high was in the first quarter of 2013-14 when CAD had scaled to 4.7 per cent, but in absolute terms the previous high was in the third quarter of 2012-13 when it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Quebec vertical farming company Winter Farm raises CAD 46m - December 14, 2022
- CAD seeing swelling to a 37-quarter high of 4.4 pc of GDP in Q2 - December 14, 2022
- Shabodi closes $14 million CAD Series A to simplify 5G for developers - December 14, 2022