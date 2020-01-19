KARACHI: The current account deficit fell by 66.5 per cent in first half of the current fiscal year. The impressive reduction in deficit during the last six months is likely to bring down the current …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD shrinks 66.5pc - January 18, 2020
- Trading consultancy under CAD probe for possible licensing breaches, defrauding investors - January 18, 2020
- Canada to give $25,000 CAD to victims’ families of plane shot down in Iran - January 17, 2020