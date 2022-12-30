New Delhi’s current account balance recorded a deficit of $36.4 billion, or 4.4% of the GDP, in the September quarter, up from $18.2 billion, or 2.2% of the GDP, in the first quarter, data published …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD surges to record $36.4 billion in Sept quarter - December 29, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: Shift of auction below 200-EMA signals more downside - December 29, 2022
- CAD doubles to all-time high of $36.4 billion in Q2, up nearly 4 times on year - December 29, 2022