The Canadian Collar had formed a bearish Crab pattern on the four-hours chart. Canadian crosses look prime for corrections or reversals with CADJPY being the favoured play. Note: All information on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
CAD: The Canadian Dollar looks ready to reverse [Video]
The Canadian Collar had formed a bearish Crab pattern on the four-hours chart. Canadian crosses look prime for corrections or reversals with CADJPY being the favoured play. Note: All information on …