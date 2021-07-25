The current account deficit (CAD) may pose a challenge to rupee stability in the coming days, despite record inflows of export receipts and workers’ remittances. The current account posted an …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- CAD threatens rupee stability in coming days - July 24, 2021
- Properly, a Canadian Tech-Enabled Real Estate Brokerage, Secures CAD 44M via Series B from Bain Capital Ventures, Others - July 23, 2021
- USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – USD/CAD Rises Slightly Despite Better than Expected Canadian Retail Sales - July 23, 2021