The current account deficit (CAD) may have reached a nine-year or 36-quarter high of 3.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter of this financial year against a surplus of 0 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD to come in at 9-year high in first quarter of FY23: Ind-Ra - September 16, 2022
- CAD-CAM Dental Systems Market Extensive Research Methodology along with Key Financial Charts In 2022 - September 16, 2022
- USD/CAD Price Analysis: 61.8% FE, overbought RSI tests further upside past 1.3200 - September 16, 2022