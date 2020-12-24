By BSS, Dhaka :The Central Ammunition Depot (CAD) of the army’s Rajendrapur Cantonment will destroy useless ammunition and explosives at its demolition ground in Barpota village of Gazipur’s Mawna …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- CAD to destroy useless ammunition, explosives at Mawna on Dec 27-Jan 21 - December 23, 2020
- US Pre Market Open: EUR/CAD trade setup; USD/CAD and CAD/JPY trade analysis - December 23, 2020
- USD/CAD drops below 1.2950 as positive Brexit news spurs risk on/USD weakness - December 23, 2020