Analysts at Morgan Stanley offer their bullish outlook on the Canadian dollar, recommending going short on CHF/CAD. Key quotes “We expect CAD gains as domestic COVID-19 cases cont …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- CAD to outperform, go short on CHF/CAD – Morgan Stanley - February 10, 2021
- Bitfarms Announces Closing of CAD$40.0 Million Private Placement with U.S. Institutional Investors - February 10, 2021
- USD/CAD again battles 1.2700, fades bounce off three-week low - February 10, 2021