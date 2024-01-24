The Bank of Canada stayed the course and held the overnight rate at 5.00%. The statement delivered a mostly hawkish tone. USD/CAD edged higher also propelled by the better-than-expected US PMIs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Hamilton U.S. Equity Yield Maximizer ETF declares CAD 0.161 dividend - January 24, 2024
- CAD to underperform peers like the JPY, EUR and AUD – TDS - January 24, 2024
- USD/CAD could reach 1.4500 by the midpoint of this year – NBF - January 24, 2024