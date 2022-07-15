Elevated global farm prices have boosted the real purchasing power in the rural areas, with terms of trade for agricultural commodities remaining positive since March 2022. “This has triggered a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD to worsen unless global prices ease steadily: Finance ministry - July 14, 2022
- Costlier imports may pull down CAD: Finance Ministry - July 14, 2022
- USD/CAD steadies above 1.3100 ahead of US Michigan CSI, oil rebounds firmly - July 14, 2022