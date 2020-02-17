The CAD/USD has been seeing significant weakness as a result of the coronavirus. While inflation levels remain stable, oil prices are weakening as a result of the crisis. While there could be eventual …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD/USD: Downward Pressure Remains For Now - February 16, 2020
- USD/CAD Extends Top as Crude Oil Prices Rise, Yen May Gain Next - February 16, 2020
- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP – FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL CAD 25 – Ser 7 Cls A (BRENF) Institutional Holdings - February 16, 2020