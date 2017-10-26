– Today at 10AM ET brings the Bank of Canada’s rate decision, and there are minimal expectations for any actual moves. Today’s meeting is all about the policy statement. – The Canadian Dollar was on a rampage throughout most of the summer, but just …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD Weakness Continues as BoC to Wait-and-See - October 26, 2017
- USD/CAD Canadian Dollar Lower After BoC Holds Interest Rate - October 25, 2017
- USD/CAD: continuing to be driven by rates – Nomura - October 25, 2017