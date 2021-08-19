Some companies have a name that is intentionally meant to be unique. Others have a background story that is just as interesting as the name. Tim Fulton, founder of Phelan, CA-based Alien Machine Worx …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CAD and PLM Software Market Size, and Share 2021 with Development Strategy, CAGR Status, Demand Scope and Global Industry Forecast to 2025 - August 19, 2021
- CAM and CAD Software Bring Solid Growth to Alien Machine Worx - August 19, 2021
- USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Test Of Resistance At 1.2790 - August 19, 2021