Researchers performed a single-center, open-label RCT to investigate whether commercial AI-debased CAD system could improve the detection rate of actionable lung nodules on chest radiographs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Can commercial AI-based CAD software improve the detection rate of actionable lung nodules on chest radiographs? - February 9, 2023
- Engineering CAD Software Market Size, Status, Global outlook 2023 To 2029 - February 9, 2023
- Apparel Manufacturing CAD Software Market Insights-Industry changing aspects, New Technologies and Forecast to 2029 - February 9, 2023