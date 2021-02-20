The government of Canada has announced CAD 6.7 million in funding under the Universal Broadband Fund’s Rapid Stream for Telus Communications, for high-speed internet in rural areas of British Columbia …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Canada broadband fund awards CAD 6.7 mln to Telus for connections in rural BC - February 19, 2021
- Following E-Commerce Launch, TAATtm Sells More than CAD $50,000 of Product in 48 Hours - February 19, 2021
- Following E-Commerce Launch, TAAT™ Sells More than CAD $50,000 of Product in 48 Hours - February 19, 2021