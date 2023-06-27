USD/CAD tests low 1.31 area ahead of Canadian CPI report. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook. May CPI data is expected to show a 0.4% (consensus) gain in the month (Scotia 0.5% MoM) …
