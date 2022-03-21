Canada: dollar opening rate today March 21 USD to CAD

The US dollar is trading at the opening at 1.26 Canadian dollars on average, implying a decrease of 0.17% compared to the value of the previous day, when it traded at 1.26 Canadian dollars on average.
