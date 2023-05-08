The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, with the currency holding near an earlier three-week high supported by higher oil prices and recent narrowing in the gap …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CANADA FX DEBT-CAD steadies near 3-week high, rate spreads underpin currency - May 8, 2023
- Pernod Ricard declares CAD 0.21 dividend - May 8, 2023
- NZD/CAD – New Zealand Dollar Canadian Dollar - May 8, 2023