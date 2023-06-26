The Canadian dollar strengthened to a nine-month high against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, as investors respected bullish technical signals for the currency and awaited inflation data that could …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- CANADA FX DEBT-Technical ‘game changer’ helps lift CAD to nine-month high - June 26, 2023
- USD/CAD looks weak above 1.3140 as USD Index refreshes day’s low - June 26, 2023
- Technical ‘game changer’ helps lift CAD to nine-month high - June 26, 2023