Canada puts CAD 16.5 mln into fibre backbone for Nord-du-Quebec, Mauricie regions

The government of Canada said it will invest over CAD 16.5 million in the Eeyou Communications Network, a not-for-profit telecom corporation that provides broadband services for the Cree communities …
