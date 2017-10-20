Canada retail sales for August -0.3% vs 0.5% exp. USD/CAD shoots higher.

The Canada retail sales come in weaker than expected at -0.3% vs 0.5% estimate. Ex Auto the number was also weaker at -0.7% vs +0.3% estimate The prior month for the headline came in at 0.4% (no revision) The Ex auto last month came in at +0.2% (no revision).
