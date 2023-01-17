Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (OTC:CDPYF) declares CAD 0.1208/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 3.11% Payable Feb. 15; for shareholders of record Jan. 31; ex-div Jan.30 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Apartment Properties REIT declares CAD 0.1208 dividend - January 17, 2023
- Morguard North American Residential REIT declares CAD 0.06 dividend - January 17, 2023
- USD/CAD could remain rangebound roughly within 1.3230 and 1.3660/1.3700 – SocGen - January 17, 2023