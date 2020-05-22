Canadian Banc Corp (OTC:CNDCF) declares CAD 0.0562/share monthly dividend, 8.7% increase from prior dividend of CAD 0.0517.Forward yield 12.06%Payable June 10; for shareholders of record May 29; ex-di …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Banc Corp declares CAD 0.0562 dividend - May 22, 2020
- CAD Modelling Software Market Share and Growth Rate with Global Industry Revenue 2020 Industry Size, Top Key Players, Latest Trends till 2026 - May 22, 2020
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 CAD-based renders leak, reveal Galaxy S20 Ultra-like design - May 22, 2020