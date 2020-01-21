Canadian Banc Corp declares CAD 0.0846 dividend

Canadian Banc Corp (OTC:CNDCF) declares CAD 0.0846/share monthly dividend, -4.5% decrease from prior dividend of CAD 0.0886. Payable Feb. 10; for shareholders of record Jan. 31; ex-div Jan. 30.
