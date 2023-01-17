Canadian Banc Corp. PFD (BK.PRA:CA) declares CAD 0.0662/share monthly dividend, in line with previous. Forward yield 7.85% Payable Feb. 10; for shareholders of record Jan. 31; ex-div Jan. 30. See …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Banc Corp. PFD declares CAD 0.0662 dividend - January 17, 2023
- USD/CAD prints fresh daily lows under 1.3400 after US and Canadian data - January 17, 2023
- CAD in Automotive Market 2023 : Growth Statistics, Industry Share, Latest Trends, Growth Drivers, Size and Forecast till 2029 - January 17, 2023