Canadian Dollar (CAD) Exchange Rates Tipped To “React Very Positively” On New Trade Deal

The CAD surged on Wednesday as higher Oil and an easing of fears over trade wars and NAFTA gave a boost to the struggling currency. USD crashed over 100 pips against the CAD as the FOMC decision later in the day failed to lend any support to the Dollar …
