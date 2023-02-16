The Loonie’s gains and weakness in Sterling have kept GBP/CAD grounded close to the round number of 1.61 while prompting short and medium-term trend signals to warn of a reversal underway for a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Dollar Charts Warning of GBP/CAD and EUR/CAD Vulnerabilities - February 16, 2023
- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. declares CAD 0.11 dividend - February 16, 2023
- CAD CAM Milling Machines Market Scenario 2023 to 2028: New Developments, Economic Situation and Growth Projection - February 16, 2023