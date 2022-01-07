The Canadian Dollar was one of the best-performing G10 currencies against the US Dollar on Thursday. This was not too much of a surprise given that the energy-sensitive Loonie tracked a rise in WTI …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI? - January 6, 2022
- USD/CAD bears remain on top desite hawkish Fed, oil prices and BoC support CAD - January 6, 2022
- World Bank Prices First CAD Sustainable Development Bond of 2022 and Highlights Health and COVID-19 Response Efforts - January 6, 2022