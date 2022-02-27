USD/CAD has been on a roller coaster ride in recent days amid heightened geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe after Russia launched a military operation and began an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CAD Editor (see all)
- Canadian Dollar Forecast: Geopolitics & Bank of Canada to Set the Tone for USD/CAD - February 26, 2022
- USD/CAD Retraces Gains as Risk Appetite Improves - February 25, 2022
- Costlier oil to weigh on govt finances and widen CAD: Analysts - February 25, 2022